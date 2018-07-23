The best PC gaming headset 2018

Now that PC gaming isn’t as cost-prohibitive as it was just a few months ago, you should celebrate by picking up one of the best PC gaming headsets. Now, a lot of people may write it off, but high sound quality is extremely underrated, and one of the best ways to enhance your gaming experience. Not everything is about high resolutions and framerates.

These days, even the best gaming monitors either don’t come equipped with speakers, or the speakers they do include are astonishingly bad. So, if you’re looking for decent sound quality while playing the best PC games, you’re stuck with either the best computer speakers, or preferably, the best gaming headsets to hear all the immersion-making background noises, sound effects and dialogue in crisp, clean detail.

But, a good set of computer speakers can be expensive and take up more space than you actually have, so our general advice here is to just skip all that hassle and just go for one of the best gaming headsets – they sound great, and they’re easy to stored too.

For the money, the best gaming headset will give you all the bells and whistles of a pair of speakers, but with one key difference: privacy. For those dead-set on letting their roommates sleep at night, here’s a collection of gaming headsets that we’ve methodically tested and ranked for your reading pleasure below.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S

1. HyperX Cloud Revolver S

Elite feel and sound at a premium price

Interface: Wired (USB) | Features: 7.1-channel surround sound, 50mm drivers, Dolby DSP, 3.5mm jack

Excellent all-around sound

All-day comfort

Finicky mic positioning

Cable may be too long

When we first sat down to review the HyperX Cloud Revolver S, we were a bit divided. On one hand, it features fantastic 7.1-channel surround sound, delivered through Dolby’s trademark digital signal processor. On the other, it’s extremely pricey when compared to other similar headsets. Luckily, as one of Kingston’s most subdued pair of cans we’ve ever seen (or heard), the pristine comfort and top-notch sound more than make up for its high price and oddly placed detachable mic.

Read the full review: HyperX Cloud Revolver S

SteelSeries Arctis Pro

2. SteelSeries Arctis Pro

PC gaming’s best kept secret

Interface: Wired (USB) | Features: 40mm drivers, Retractable boom microphone, DTS Headphone:X v2.0, RGB lighting, Included DAC

Included DAC

Audiophile worthy sound

Surround sound not great

If there’s anything you can count on SteelSeries for, it’s pristine audio – and the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is proof perfect of just that. Not only will this headset provide immersive surround sound for all the explosive action of your favorite games, but, thanks to its included DAC (digital to audio converter), the Arctis Pro will also serve you well while listening to music. It may be a little expensive, but when you consider just how comfortable and bombastic this headset is, well, it’s not hard to see why it’s one of the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis Pro

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset

3. Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset

Substance over style

Interface: Wired (Analog) | Features: Passive noise isolation, Pro-G drivers, Detachable Mic, Dolby Atmos support

Subdued design

Comfortable for long periods

Bass can be too heavy

Valuing sheer performance over the traditional ‘gamer aesthetic,’ the Logitech G Pro headset offers fantastic sound quality over long periods of time and little else. Not that that’s a bad thing though. Available for just $89 (about £65, AU$115), Logitech made sure that you’re paying for fantastic sound and comfort, with none of your cash being wasted on flashy RGB lighting or other frivolous features. If you’re looking for something a bit more subtle, but can perform with the best of them, the Logitech G Pro is a compelling headset.

Read the full review: Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset

Astro A20

4. Astro A20

The best of both worlds

Interface: Wireless | Features: Long-lasting battery life, Astro Command Center software, console compatibility

High quality sound

Sturdy, comfortable build

Expensive for its class

If you’re looking for one of the best gaming headsets, but those high-end $300 headsets make your stomach turn and you also don’t want something cheap, you should take a look at the Astro A20s. Featuring solid stereo sound performance in a wireless headset, not to mention the stunning 15 hour battery life, this headset has all the necessary features that you might want in its price range. Sure, it doesn’t have surround sound, but it more than makes up for it with its economy and battery life.

Read the full review: Astro A20

Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

5. Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

Improving a perfect formula

Interface: Wired (USB and Analog) | Features: 50mm drivers, reinforced steel and aluminum build, detachable and flexible mic

Very comfortable

Clear, accurate sound

Mids and highs unbalanced

Over the years, Creative has made a name for itself to be trusted when it comes to audio products – and the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament edition further cements that legacy. Rather than just sitting and iterating on the winning formula of its previous products, Creative took the Sound BlasterX H7 and completely changed it up, creating a headset that looks as good as it sounds. If you’re looking for a comfortable, sturdy and deep-sounding headset, the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition, especially at such a low price, is one of the best PC gaming headsets money can buy in 2018.

Read the full review: Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

6. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

A wireless headset with wired sound

Interface: Wireless (Bluetooth) | Features: Dual-battery charging system, Bluetooth connectivity, 40mm drivers

Lossless audio

Convenient dual battery system

Expensive

Compromises are a part of everyday life, but nobody actually likes making them. Luckily with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless, you don’t have to make any compromises, you can get high quality lossless audio playback with a wireless headset. And, when you add in the unique and ultra-convenient dual-battery charging system that lets you wear this headset in perpetuity, you have a recipe for one of the best gaming headsets we’ve ever gotten our hands on. If you have the cash, and you absolutely need the best wireless headphones money can buy – you can’t do wrong here.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

HyperX Cloud Flight

7. HyperX Cloud Flight

The longest lasting wireless gaming headset

Interface: : Wireless | Features: Long-lasting battery life, durable, adjustable steel slider, PC and PS4 compatibility, detachable noise-cancellation microphone

30 hour battery life

Great sound quality

Tad pricier than its competitors

The HyperX Cloud Flight is a long-lasting wireless gaming headset packed with up to 30 hours of battery life. This means you can potentially get two full days of gaming in between charges. However, there is a catch – unlike the Cloud Flight’s competition in the Astro A20, the HyperX Cloud Flight only offers stereo sound, foregoing any surround sound implementation. You can thankfully get around it by messing around with the Dolby Access app, however, and the sound profile is balanced enough to make this a non-issue.

Read the full review: HyperX Cloud Flight

8. Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset

Making a great headset wireless

Interface: Wireless | Features: Corsair CUE, Virtual 7.1 surround, Discord-certified unidirectional microphone

Great audio for gaming

Mic supports ducking

No way to store mic

Corsair released one of the best gaming headsets late last year with the Corsair HS50, and now, it has made it even better by making it wireless and giving it virtual surround sound capabilities. These features on their own would make a great gaming headset, but when you add in the fantastic Corsair CUE software on top of it, it makes a complete package that would make a great addition to your gaming setup.

Read the full review: Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless

9. Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless

Corsair’s nailed it again

Interface: : Wireless | Features: : 50mm drivers, noise-cancelling microphone, RGB lighting, Dolby Headphone 7.1 audio

Great Sound Quality

Nice Design

Only the logo is RGB

It wasn’t that long ago that Corsair was solely known for PC components but, over the last five years or so, they’ve arguably become better known for their gaming peripherals. With products like the Corsair Void RGB Wireless, it’s hard not to see why. Now, while at first glance, some may scoff at the asking price, the Void Pro RGB Wireless delivers on that price point with great build quality, fantastic sound fidelity and – perhaps most importantly – RGB lighting. Plus, if you’ve already got a full arsenal of Corsair peripherals, the Void Pro RGB Wireless fits in nicely, and can even synchronize lighting effects with other peripherals through the Corsair Utility Engine.

Read the full review: Corsair Void RGB Wireless

Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

10. Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

The budget king

Interface: Wired (analog) | Features: 50mm drivers, Easy on-ear volume and mute controls, Multi-platform compatibility

Strong stereo sound

Excellent value

Mic easily misplaced

As a general rule when you’re buying anything, much less gaming peripherals, you get what you pay for. You don’t go into Walmart, pick up a $50/£50 gaming headset and expect to be blown away. Corsair takes this rule and turns it on its head. The Corsair HS50 is, for the budget gamer, the best gaming headset you can buy today. Retailing at $50 in the US, the HS50 has sound quality and mic quality that rivals headsets that are twice as expensive. Everything, even down to the build materials radiates quality. If you’re looking for a cheap gaming headset, and you don’t mind giving up some extra bells and whistles, like 7.1 surround and Bluetooth connectivity, you need to take a look at the Corsair HS50.

Read the full review: Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

Beyerdynamic Custom Game

11. Beyerdynamic Custom Game

Gaming never sounded so good

Interface: Wired (3.5mm) | Features: Sound Slider, Soft ear pads, Changeable design covers, Detachable cable

Extremely comfortable

Impressive audio quality

Kind of expensive

While it’s more expensive than we’d like, the Beyerdynamic CUSTOM Game is one of the best gaming headsets we’ve used in a while. While it might not feature flashy surround sound or wireless functionality, this headset excels in the two most important categories: sound and comfort. Seriously, once you put it on and experience your games in cans that sound this good, you won’t want to go back. Even if the price is a little tough to swallow.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Custom Game

Turtle Beach XO Three

12. Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament

Loud and clear

Interface: Wired (USB and 3.5mm) | Features: Prospecs glasses relief, Multi-platform support, 50mm drivers

Comfortable

High sound quality

Kind of expensive

If you’re the type of gamer that isn’t afraid to let the world know you’re playing games, the Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament might just be the best gaming headset for you. Not only is it supremely comfortable to wear, but its 50mm drivers mean that sound quality is always top notch – even if it could use a bit more bass in the mix. You really do have to be into the ‘gamer aesthetic’ though, as its plastic build and orange highlights personify the style. But, if you can get past the looks and the price tag, there’s a lot to love about the Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament.

Read the full review: Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament

13. Razer ManO'War

7.1 audio channels, zero fuss

Interface: Wireless | Features: Software-based 7.1 surround sound, earcup-mounted controls, Chroma RGB multi-color lighting, 14-meter range (using an extender, 12 meters without)

Great surround sound

Easy to set up

Multi-color lighting

Slightly bulky

No wired option

Quick and easy to set up using a wireless USB receiver that stores inside the headset for transportation, the Razer ManO'War is a user-friendly unit primed for surround-sound gaming. Sure, it's a little chunkier than most other headsets, but two soft leatherette ear cups make it comfortable to wear over extended periods. And, with Chroma RGB lighting customizable through Razer Synapse, it even looks snazzy to observers.

Read the full review: Razer ManO'War

Astro A50 Wireless

14. Astro A50 Wireless

The best general use headset just got better

Interface: Wireless | Features: Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound; Works with PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PC, and mobile; Astro Audio; 5.8GHz wireless tech with MixAmp; 6.0mm uni-directional noise cancelling mic; USB charging with base station

Full Dolby 7.1 Surround sound

Supremely comfortable

Finnicky charging cradle

We called the original Astro A50 a "game-changing, experience-enhancing headset," and thankfully its wireless successor follows the "if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it" rule. Astro's latest headset does what it says on the tin and adds wireless connectivity to an already stellar package. Not only is it ready to rock with your PC, but with PS4, Xbox One and legacy consoles as well – a headset that’s robust and versatile.

Asus ROG Centurion 7.1

15. Asus ROG Centurion 7.1

10 drivers, 7.1 channels, one impeccable headset

Interface: Wired (USB) | Features: 10-driver 7.1 surround sound, dual-USB amplifier, Sonic Software compatibility, HDMI passthrough, amplifier with audio profile and channel volume controls, unidirectional microphone

Excellent spatial sound

Speaker passthrough

Can only be used with its amp

Heavy and bulky

Abandoning all traditional aesthetics, the ROG Centurion 7.1 is a gorgeous piece of kit anyways. Even if it’s a genuine pain to set up, this is one of the best PC gaming headsets both for its unique style and category-defying sound. The Asus ROG Centurion 7.1’s onboard amp controls give you complete control over this bombastic sound, ,and this beast can even bolster its already great sound to an external set of speakers.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Centurion 7.1 headset

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article