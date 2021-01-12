BT sets up new digital unit to help push transformation

BT says a new digital unit and a reshuffle of its technology management team will accelerate its own transformation and allow for the creation of innovative and data-driven products, platforms, and services.

The pandemic has accelerated the digitisation of business, while consumers are increasingly reliant on their connection for work, education and communication.

BT hopes new offerings will drive additional value for customers and open new revenue streams that harness investments in 4G and full fibre networks.

BT Digital

The ‘BT Digital’ unit will be headed up by former Bharti Airtel Group CIO Harmeen Mehta, who will report to CEO Philip Jansen as Chief Digital and Innovation Officer. Howard Watson will continue to focus on network innovation as CTO but Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Mike Sherman is leaving after three years.

Sherman’s technical responsibilities will transfer to the new digital team, while his corporate strategy remit will now belong to CFO Simon Lowth.

In addition to the new appointments, BT has also formed a new technological advisory board (TAB) to provide an externa viewpoint on emerging technologies, market developments and social trends.

“This is more than a leadership announcement, it’s an important statement of intent,” declared Jansen.

“The creation of BT Digital will enable us to focus on the areas where we can have the greatest impact, delivering digital platforms that bring together best-in-class services for our customers, and fully embracing new technologies such as AI and machine learning.

“This is bigger than just BT; it’s about building partnerships with other leading innovators to expand into new areas and bring the benefits of top-notch digital services to customers, including enhanced converged fixed and mobile services, tools that guard against cyber-attacks, and connected care applications to help families look after elderly or vulnerable loved ones even if they’re geographically remote.

“These changes will help us take these ideas to market fast and at scale, accelerating our digital and business transformation programmes already underway, and I’m delighted to welcome Harmeen to BT at this exciting time. I’d also like to thank Mike for his leadership and contribution to BT, we wish him well for the future.”