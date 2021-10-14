BT and Vodafone target SoHo with tailored broadband packages

BT and Vodafone have both launched affordable broadband packages targeting the Small Office Home Office (SoHo) market, hoping to capitalise on the growing need for quality connectivity in the hybrid working era.

SoHo customers have traditionally been forced to choose between consumer connectivity services that lack business-specific features and SMB products that are not tailored to their needs.

However with more people working from home than before, coupled with the digitisation of microbusinesses, broadband providers have turned their attention to this growing market, offering tailored packages for organisations with fewer than 10 employees.

BT Vodafone SoHo

BT is offering full fibre packages ranging from a monthly fee of £25.95 for 150Mbps to 900Mbps for £47.50. The company says these are the most competitively priced offers in the British business broadband market and offer a range of choice between speeds and price.

“With more people shifting to working from home and setting up businesses from the kitchen table, improving access to affordable full fibre broadband is more important than ever,” declared Chris Sims, MD of the BT SoHo unit that was created earlier this year.

“Many of the country’s smallest business owners are also feeling financially squeezed by the lasting effects of the pandemic, so we’ve come up with our best value full fibre packages yet. The new packages offer the UK’s smallest firms a reliable broadband connection with guaranteed signal wherever they’re running their business from, all at an affordable price.”

Vodafone’s bid for the SoHo market relies offers speeds of between 35Mbps and 63Mbps, starting at £29+VAT per month, complete with enterprise-grade support, the promise of Wi-Fi coverage throughout the house using extenders, and 4G backup should the fixed line fail.

“As small businesses begin to return to the office, ensuring a brilliant broadband connection for every employee is vital,” added Andrew Stevens, head of small business at Vodafone. “Being online is more important than ever for every business. Reliable broadband is a necessity, in every corner of every office.”