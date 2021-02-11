Box Shuttle makes it easier than ever to move your business data to the cloud

Cloud storage firm Box has announced a new solution that will make it easier, faster, and cheaper for businesses to migrate large amounts of data. Box Shuttle contains aspects of a typical cloud storage management service, enabling organizations to gain a clearer overview of where their content is stored.

For many businesses, content remains spread across a variety of different systems, often in legacy solutions. Box Shuttle provides a cloud document migration service that gives users an overview of related permissions and metadata. Access to content management experts also means that Box Shuttle users can benefit from advice on cloud strategy and execution, as well as change management processes to drive digital transformation.

Box Shuttle allows businesses to leverage both on-premises and cloud connectors that allow petabyte-scale migration from more than 15 source systems. This makes migration from well-known platforms, including SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Workspace, and more, to the Box Content Cloud as straightforward as possible.

Migrate with confidence

“As this past year demonstrated, it’s more important than ever for businesses to modernize how they work and move to the cloud,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box.

“We want it to be as simple, fast, and cost-effective as possible to retire legacy systems and move information to the Box Content Cloud. Box Shuttle can now migrate some of the most complex and large-scale content management environments, at a lower cost and faster than ever. And with more of their high-value content in Box, our customers can empower their teams to collaborate more effectively and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.”

Other benefits of Box Shuttle include the ability to remap content to different owners during the migration process. The ability to access real-time migration reporting also provides enhanced confidence while data is being transferred.

Box Shuttle should be made available to Box customers later this month and comes just a week after the company announced the acquisition of e-signature firm SignRequest.