Apple voted UK's best tech employer

Apple has been named the UK’s best technology employer by job comparison website Indeed, fending off competition from a range of firms across the sector.

The Cupertino-based company was named the best company to work for – in any sector – back in 2018 and won the newly-created technology category thanks to positive reviews from hundreds of thousands of past and present employees.

Fourteen years ago, Apple opened its first retail store outside the US in London and now employees 2,500 people in the capital and 6,500 across the UK. A key factor in the positive reviews awarded to Apple was the wide range of perks enjoyed by staff.

Apple jobs

“As employment hovers near a record high in the UK, companies need to offer more than just a competitive salary and with its generous perks and flexible work conditions, the tech sector is often an outlier when it comes to employee packages,” said Bill Richards, UK MD at Indeed.

“But it’s not enough for tech employers to bask in this reflected glow and hope would-be recruits will line up to work for them. Intense competition for candidates with specialist tech skills has sparked a battle for talent, and prompted many employers to think carefully and creatively about their offers.

“While staff clearly value a good salary, other factors like work-life balance, career prospects and a friendly, welcoming culture are just as important.”

Bristol-based event, research and tech services provider GDS Group was named second, with networking giant Cisco third. Microsoft, Siemens, Ricoh, Oracle, Fujitsu and IBM made the top ten, with British representation coming from RS Components (10th) and Just Eat (14th).