Rainbow Six Extraction: all Operators, abilities and weapons

Rainbow Six Extraction is nearly upon us. The spin-off of the ever-popular Rainbow Six Siege will see the Operators of Ubisoft’s tactical shooter break out of their competitive environment, and team up in a cooperative setting.

The game is an expansion on the ideas put forward in the limited-time PvE mode Outbreak, which ran in Rainbow Six Siege back in 2018. Like in that mode, Extraction will see the Operators of Rainbow Six taking on an alien threat, and completing objectives in infested locations.

The game looks to be a new entry in the co-op shooter arena, which has been picking up pace recently with Back 4 Blood, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and GTFO. Rainbow Six Extraction will require teams to work together, only to kill otherworldly creatures, not other Operators this time.

However, which Operators have made the jump into the fight for Earth’s survival, and which haven’t quite yet? Here’s everything you need to know about the Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Which Rainbow Six Siege Operators are in Rainbow Six Extraction?

It’s been confirmed that 18 Operators will be jumping from Rainbow Six Siege to Rainbow Six Extraction. For the most part, they all function similarly to their competitive counterparts. If you are already familiar with them, there shouldn’t be too much to learn.

Every Operator has an ability, as well as a weapon attached to them. That being the case, the character won’t be tied to a weapon like in Rainbow Six Siege. They will instead be able to unlock additional weapons through level progress.

Here is every Operator in the game, alongside their inherent ability and starting weapon:

Tachanka

Fuze

Captiao

Rook

Jager

IQ

Gridlock

Nomad

Smoke

Ela

Sledge

Alibi

Lion

Vigil

Hibana

Finka

Pulsa

Doc

Lord Tachanka is ready to take on an alien invasion (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ability: Deploys a mounted LMG that other players can use too.

Starting Weapon: SASG-12 Semi-Automatic Shotgun.

Fuze

Ability: Deploys remote detonation charges that stick on walls that release a cluster of Grenades on the other side.

Starting Weapon: 6P41 Light Machine Gun.

Capitao

Capitao has made the jump to Rainbow Six Extraction (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ability: Shoots silent bolts that detonate on impact. Bolts can be either smoke screen or venom.

Starting Weapon: PARA-308 Assault Rifle.

Rook

Armor packs are good to go, as Rook will be in Rainbow Six Extraction (Image credit: Ubisoift)

Ability: Drops armor packs for teammates to use. Anyone who has armor on becomes downed, rather than knocked out.

Starting Weapon: P90 Submachine Gun.

Jager

Ability: Deploys Turret that can attack enemies as well as intercept projectiles.

Starting Weapon: M870 Shotgun.

IQ

IQ as she appears in Rainbow Six Extraction. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ability: Detects React Equipment through obstacles.

Starting Weapon: AUG A2 Assault Rifle.

Gridlock

Ability: Can set ground traps. These traps damage and slow enemies for a duration.

Starting Weapon: F90 Assault Rifle.

Nomad

Ability: Fires proximity mines that knock back enemies and clears the area of hazards.

Starting Weapon: AK-74M Assault Rifle.

Smoke

Ability: Throws Smoke Gas grenades, that are remotely detonated.

Starting Weapon: L85A2 Assault Rifle.

Ela

Ability: Can throw sticky proximity mines stunning any enemies.

Starting Weapon: Scorpion EVO 3 Machine Gun.

Sledge

Ability: Pulls out his hammer, which can be used to stun enemies as well as create holes in the environment.

Starting Weapon: M590A1 Shotgun.

Alibi

Ability: Creates a Decoy that will attract enemies. Once they attack the Decoy, the enemy will become scanned.

Starting Weapon: Mx4 Storm Sub Machine Gun.

Lion

Ability: Detects all moving targets in an area of effect that lasts for a little while.

Starting Weapon: V308 Assault Rifle.

Vigil

Ability: Can become invisible to enemies for a little while, making him undetectable to enemies.

Starting Weapon: K1A1 machine gun.

Hibana

Ability: Fires sticky explosives that stick to all surfaces and can be remotely detonated. Explosions can penetrate armor.

Starting Weapon: TYPE-89 Assault Rifle.

Finka

Ability: Gives teammates a boost to their reactivity and survival. The boost will also revive any Downed enemies and teammates are always Downed instead of Knocked Out first.

Starting Weapon: SPEAR .308 Assault Rifle.

Pulse

Ability: Can detect VIPs, MIAs and enemy Nests through obstacles.

Starting Weapon: M1014 Shotgun.

Doc

Ability: Fires healing weapon that can heal or revive himself or teammates.

Starting Weapon: SG-CQB Shotgun.

Which Operators from Rainbow Six Siege aren't in Rainbow Six Extraction?

There are 62 operators in Rainbow Six Siege, meaning that there is a staggering 44 not ready to make the jump to Extraction. When you boot up Extraction for the first time, there is a decent chance your favorite won't be there yet.

The initial roster seems to be heavily focused on legacy characters that were out in the first few years of Siege's life. That being said, just because a character isn't in the game now, doesn't mean they won't be coming later. It seems likely that Rainbow Six Extraction will slowly be making its way through Siege's enormous roster for upcoming DLC down the road.

Anyways, here is every character in Rainbow Six Siege that you won't find in Extraction.

Kaplan

Glaz

Blitz

Bandit

Twitch

Montagne

Thermite

Castle

Ash

Thatcher

Mute

Frost

Buck

Valkyrie

Blackbeard

Caveira

Echo

Jackal

Mira

Lesion

Ying

Zofia

Dokkaebi

Maestro

Maverick

Clash

Kaid

Mozzie

Warden

Nokk

Goyo

Amaru

Kali

Wamai

Iana

Oryx

Melusi

Ace

Zero

Aruni

Flores

Thunderbird

Osa

Thorn

That's everything you need to about the Operators coming to Rainbow Six Extraction, as well as the ones who aren't. For the most part, if you are familiar with a character from the tactical shooter, that knowledge should be as useful in the PvE alien killing environment.

Here's hoping that Extraction's roster continues to grow.