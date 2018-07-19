How to download and install the NordVPN Android app

So you’ve heard good things about NordVPN and decided to try it out. You’ve signed up and now you want to take advantage of the service on your Android phone or tablet. Well, that’s easy to do – just follow these simple steps and you won’t get lost.

There are two ways of doing this. One option is to download the app from the Google Play store. The other is to download it from the NordVPN website. We’ll explore both options here.

Check out our list of the best VPN services

Option 1: Google Play

1. Locate and open the Play Store on your Android device.

2. In the Play Store, enter ‘NordVPN’ in the search bar and select the NordVPN app.

3. Tap the Install button.

4. A prompt will appear telling you the app needs access to in-app purchases and your Wi-Fi connection information. Tap Accept.

5. After the app has finished installing, tap Open. And that’s it, your NordVPN app is installed and you can now begin using it on your Android device.

Option 2: NordVPN website

1. Before you begin, you will need to allow NordVPN to access your device so you can install the service. This is done by going to your device’s Settings, then select Security, and under there, you’ll need to check the box next to Unknown Sources.

2. Upon turning this option on, a pop-up will request your confirmation, warning you of the risks of installing from unknown sources. Tap OK.

3. Open your favorite browser.

4. Navigate to the NordVPN website.

5. Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page, where a number of links are listed. Tap Download.

6. Scroll down to the section that says ‘Download VPN for all your devices’ and tap the Android button.

7. Now you will see a button that says ‘Get it on Google Play’. Below that, there is a link to Download APK – tap that link.

8. A prompt might appear asking if you want to download the file. Select Download.

9. When the download is finished, tap the corresponding message in the status menu confirming the completion of your download.

10. The installation process will begin once you tap Install on the bottom of the prompt asking if you want to install the application. You can also see different services the app will have access to.

11. After you see a message confirming that your NordVPN application is installed, just tap Open. This will launch the NordVPN app on your Android device.