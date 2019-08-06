Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2019: what to expect in the sales event of the year

We might be months away from Black Friday, but we know there will be Nintendo Switch deals landing - and we can get you ready for the year's biggest sale event by telling you what to expect based on our year-round coverage of the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles.

We've been covering Black Friday sales on all things gaming for years now, so we've got a good idea of what to expect from all the biggest retailers.

Make no mistake, Nintendo's portable console is going to be in huge demand around Black Friday. 'Nintendo Switch' was the most searched for item on Amazon this year on Prime Day and we're certain it's going to be one of the Holiday's hottest items.

With a new version of the console, the Nintendo Switch Lite, getting released in September there'll be a even wider choice of bundles than ever before.

It's not just about console hardware when it comes to Nintendo Switch on Black Friday, though, as we've come to expect some great offers on Nintendo Switch games and accessories too.

So if you're after some extra Joy-Cons, carry cases and memory cards, then it's totally worth keeping your eyes peeled for some great bargains.

Or better yet, let us do the hard work for you. Feel free to bookmark this page as we'll be bringing you all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on consoles, games and accessories.

We're not just here for the Friday party either. Retailers start the sales earlier and earlier every year as they try to get the jump on each other, so we'll be looking for offers in the run up to Black Friday, through the weekend, Cyber Monday and beyond - we're expecting to be filling this page with cutting-edge deals at least a week in advance of the 'proper' Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle predictions

Ok, let's do this. What prices do we expect, or really hope, to see Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals go for? Well, let's be optimistic and say we'll get something better than last year's best.

That essentially saw the Switch bundled with a single Triple A game for no extra charge on the $299 MSRP in the US - much like the Black Friday the year before that one too. We're expecting something closer to $250 this year, ideally with a Triple A game.

In the UK, we're thinking we'll see something similar around the £250 mark, but we think £300 bundles with a couple of games or a mix of software and accessories are more likely. And in Australia we'd expect to see that AU$329 price come back for the console on its own as nothing has come close since then.

There will probably be lots of other deals with third-party games (titles not published by Nintendo itself) that could go a touch cheaper, or maybe include more games at once or a mix of third-party and Nintendo titles. NBA 2K20, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Crash Team Racing and more are prime for discounts and bundles.

You're probably thinking these prices are a bit expensive for a console that's been out since March 2017? We completely agree, but here's the thing; Nintendo hates discounting its own hardware (just like its own games) so it's not exactly known for going out of its way to knock money off the base price or sell large amounts of stock on the cheap to its suppliers.

Don't forget the Nintendo Switch has sold really well since launch, too. It's a natural at retail, it's got the TV ads running all year keeping it in the public's mind for Christmas presents and the portable nature of the console makes it popular over the summer too for taking on holidays or keeping kids quiet in the back of the car.

With demand as strong as it is, Nintendo and its retail partners know too well it's going to sell well regardless of whether the bundles really offer any massive discounts.

But we know there will be some treasure, hidden amongst all the bloated bundles and we'll be right there to highlight them for you.

2019: the Switch's last 'easy' Black Friday

Despite being generally marketed as a family-friendly console (and it sure is), Nintendo's lineup of stunning first-party titles (seriously, check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games) has made it the must-buy console for many regular gamers - even those who already own a PS4 or Xbox One.

Given we're expecting brand new machines from Sony and Microsoft (with the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett respectively) towards the end of 2020, this could be the Nintendo Switch's last Black Friday with essentially no competition.

Yes, we're anticipating the Xbox One S and PS4 Slim bundles to crash under the $200/£200 barriers this year, but the numbers of people who want one of those consoles and haven't yet bought one must be small to say the least.

The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, is still a tempting purchase for most gamers yet to get one now the collection of games has built up more.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What about the Nintendo Switch Lite deals?

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite is set for release in September for just $199/£199/AU$329. That's the price with no games and we wouldn't expect much of a discount on Black Friday, in all honesty, as it'll still be far too new.

Some might be lucky and find a bundle with a free game, but we think getting one for half price is more realistic or maybe some accessories.

At $100/£80/AU$70 less than a full Switch, the handheld-only console could be a big hit. However, the fact it's a cheaper version of the console really ruins the chances of any official and permanent discount on the original model, as the two are quite different.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals ? £179.99 View £179.99 View £197.95 View £199.99 Preorder Show More Deals

The best Nintendo Switch bundles from last year

US deals

Nintendo Switch console | $299 $259 at eBay

If you wanted the Nintendo Switch last holiday season for the lowest price, this was is the deal to get. $259 from Newegg's eBay page made it one of the best Cyber Monday deals around.

Nintendo Switch Console w/ $50 gift card: $299 at Gamestop

This Nintendo Switch deal came with a free $50 GameStop gift card which would arguably be enough to pick up another game once you had it delivered. 2019 has not been great for GameStop this year, so hopefully it'll still with us by Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 | $299 at Walmart

This was a fantastic multiplayer Nintendo Switch deals of the day as it came with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe for free. This price has come back a few times this year too.

Nintendo Switch | FREE $35 eShop Gift Card | $299.99 at Walmart

This deal appears a few times a year at the same price. Sure, it means no money off the console, but you did get $35 of credit to spend on digital games and DLC on the Nintendo online store.

Ok, we know what you're thinking. Considering the console's MSRP is $299 on its own, those deals from last year aren't particularly mind-blowing. You won't find much of an argument from us there.

This is the problem when the PS4 and Xbox consoles aren't seen as direct competition, as the Nintendo Switch was essentially running unopposed. Demand was huge last year in the US and the console was guaranteed to sell well at whatever price, especially as it was still regularly selling out at full price in the months before.

We're hopeful things will be different this year given the momentum is going to shift towards the next-gen consoles soon and Nintendo would be wise to capitalize on the limelight while it can during the biggest sale event on the calendar.

As for the UK deals below, we actually saw multiple stores knock £30 off the console and there were some decent bundles with games, although nothing earth-shattering by any means.

Buyers would have been hoping for a £250 deal with a Triple A game, but that never got close to happening.

UK deals

Nintendo Switch | £249.99 at Currys

This was the lowest price we'd ever seen the standalone console go for - and ideal if you wanted to pick up your games later as it actually undermined most bundle savings. Most of the big-name stores had this same price going too.

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu | £291.99 at Amazon

This was a very cheap Nintendo Switch bundle considering you got the then-brand new Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu game too. The Special edition with themed controllers and a Poke Ball Plus controller was considerably more experiences around £340.



Nintendo Switch | Pro Controller | £299.99 at Amazon

The bundled Pro Controller caught our eye on Black Friday. When you consider the Switch console was usually £280 and the controller was over £50, you made a tidy saving overall.

Australian deals

Nintendo Switch | $399 $329 at Amazon

This super low price actually appeared a few days after Black Friday for the cheapest ever Switch price in Australia. And we haven't seen it again since. We'd certainly take a comeback this year though.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 | $389 at JB Hi-Fi

This was one of the best deals we saw that included a game too and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is a fantastic game to get with the new console. Multiplayer at its finest.

Nintendo Switch Game deals from last year

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $59.88 $32 at Walmart

This Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deal was better than half price, down to just $32 when bought digitally. Combing two great characters - Mario and Rabbids - it's a great game to keep the kids occupied for a while.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $45 at Walmart

Retailers are still regularly charging $60 for this game years after release, so any discount should be leapt upon for new Switch owners.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59.99 $46.90 at eBay

The classic racing game was given a lick of paint for its debut on the Switch and you could save about $15 with this Cyber Monday deal from a trusted eBay seller.

Splatoon 2: $59.88 $51 at Walmart

If you're looking for a game packed-fulled of paint splatting multiplayer fun look no further than the excellent Splatoon 2. The brightly colored inker is fun for kids and addictive for adults as it brings out everyone's competitive streak.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02 Robot Kit: $72.99 $55.99 at B&H

It may just be pieces of cardboard, but Nintendo's Labo kits are impressively smart, if a bit overpriced too, so it was great to see prices come down on Black Friday. Labo hasn't been a massive success to be honest, so we might see some clearance deals this year.

Switch accessory deals from last year

Nintendo Switch Grip Case: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon

This highly rated, inexpensive grip case for the Nintendo Switch helps protect your investment with its shock absorbing, anti-scratch design keeping your console securely in your hands and looking fresh. We'd certainly advise picking up something like this with any Switch console purchase.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

A nice Cyber Monday/Black Friday deal here for the Switch Pro Controller which is much better suited to games such as Zelda, providing greater control and accuracy. Official hardware like this doesn't get discounted that often in the US.

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) Neon Red / Blue: $79 $68 at Walmart

The Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch shouldn't cost you more than two Switch games, but the reality is that they usually do. Black Friday should see you get a better deal on an extra pair though.

Which stores have the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday bundles?

Well, we'll be bringing the best bundles right to you on this page to save you having twenty tabs open on all the usual outlets. In the US, we're used to only seeing a small number of retailers genuinely compete with the best Nintendo Switch bundles.

Said bundles have been a bit of a letdown in 2019 so far, with actual discounts over buying a game and console on their own being few and far between.

Amazon is of course a huge player here and the Lightning Deals will arguably be the best of the lot. You'll need to have your fingers on the buzzers for these deals though as we've seen past Black Friday Nintendo Switch lightning deals sell out in less than a minute.

Walmart has done a decent job this year, arguably the best out of everyone for keeping the Switch in stock and with some of the game bundle editions of the console too.

Discounts haven't been particularly frequent, but when other big stores haven't had stock at all, why would they? Best Buy, Newegg and Jet could be ones to watch too as both stores seem to be capable of mustering stock around the Holidays.

In the UK Amazon isn't as dominant as in the US. We fully expect John Lewis, Currys, Argos, AO.com, eBay and a bunch of other stores to be fighting it out, aggressively undercutting each others' prices for your attention. And if it's not cut prices, you'll see extra items being added to bundles to give a store an edge over the competition.

The Australian scene is dominated by a smaller number of retailers, so competition won't be as fierce. But you can sure Amazon will be getting tired of JB Hi-Fi's dominance so expect something special there.

Whatever happens though, we'll be keeping our eyes on all these retailers, along with plenty of others to bring you the final answer in Cyber Monday and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.