Our top-rated mobile gaming controller just dropped back to its lowest price

Smartphones can become makeshift handheld consoles with the right mobile controller. That said, you can upgrade your mobile gaming setup with our top-rated mobile controller, the Razer Kishi Ultra for $129.99 (was $149.99).

Even though it's only $20 off, this is the lowest price we've seen for arguably the best mobile controller on the market. The Razer Kishi Ultra is a worthy investment for serious mobile gamers who want to use it for controller-centric games from Fortnite to Genshin Impact. It isn't just for mobile games, either. You can stream PC games using remote play and launch them from your smartphone.

Today's best Razer gaming controller deal

Razer Kishi Ultra Gaming Controller: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon We named the Razer Kishi Ultra Gaming Controller as the best mobile controller for a reason. The console-quality buttons and thumbsticks and stylish, RGB-lit build stand out in a market where luxury mobile controllers are a rarity. You can use it for streaming PC games from your phone, playing controller-centric mobile games, or even as a direct PC or iPad controller with a USB-C cable. It also flaunts haptic feedback for Windows and Android. If you've been waiting for a mobile gaming controller to upgrade your setup, this is the worthiest one you could pick, especially at this record-low price.

In our Razer Kishi Ultra review, we highlighted the "responsive, console-quality buttons and thumbsticks" and "comfortable, full-size grips" that put it a tier above its competitors. In addition to comfort, its RGB lighting, helpful software, and haptics for Windows and Android offer plenty of other reasons to buy.

It also functions as a 2-in-1 PC and mobile controller – just connect it using a USB-C cable. You can connect it to a tablet for the iPad Mini for the same effect.

The Razer Kishi Ultra is a 5-star controller, but a little expensive for casual players. If you don't have the budget to spend on the Razer Kishi Ultra, the Backbone One 2nd Gen is a popular, more affordable alternative.