VPNReactor review

The VPN business is a highly competitive environment and it seems that some companies just aren’t good enough to keep up but are too stubborn to finally call it quits. VPNReactor looks like one of those companies. This VPN has a nicely designed homepage with a detailed presentation of its offering, all accompanied by working download links but that’s as far as it’ll get you. The moment you try to actually use it, your problems begin, and any hope of getting somewhere with it ends, since the webpages where you’re supposed to sign up aren’t even working. Whether this is a temporary issue or VPNReactor is gone forever, remains to be seen.

VPNReactor is (or rather was, by the looks of it) a provider of VPN services with native apps for Windows and Mac, the ability to protect you from spying with the use of the military-grade 256-bit encryption, and unblocking some online content that otherwise may not be available in your region.

However, despite all the good things we’ve read about it, we couldn’t find a way to test its services as its website is mostly broken and our emails simply bounced back. Due to all this, we assume that VPNReactor is no longer among the active VPN services, so if you need an actual working VPN, you can get some ideas in our best VPN buyers guide.

Price

VPNReactor used to operate under several subscription options - Free, Economy, Basic, Max, and Pro, all with their own (dis)advantages. The Free account was offered without technical support, no connection protocols except PPTP, and with a 30-minute wait per VPN connection. We tried to use this service for free but couldn’t move further than the login credentials screen which we couldn’t get, to begin with, due to the broken website.

Other accounts included access to more/all of the servers, VPN protocols, technical support, and a full host of supported features. Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, which is a shame, especially since the provider used to offer a 1-week free trial.

(Image credit: Future)

Alternatives

By the looks of it, VPNReactor is a dying VPN service, with only its homepage and support section still clinging to life and giving the impression of a working platform. In short, this provider simply isn’t worth your time.

Instead, you can check out literally any of the actually working services on the market, the best of which include ExpressVPN with its elite platform, NordVPN with its immense server network, Surfshark with its attractive pricing and unlimited concurrent connections, as well as CyberGhost with its fast connections and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Streaming

Being able to unblock the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer in regions where they’re unavailable is typically the pride and joy of many VPN providers. VPNReactor may have once been capable of unblocking such services, but now we may never know as we couldn’t even sign up.

About the company

Since a big chunk of the website is unavailable, it was impossible to find out where the company that runs (or that used to run) VPNReactor is headquartered. What we did manage to learn is that it used to provide access to 56 servers in about 20 countries. On its website, you can see the entire list of these servers, along with their IP addresses, supported protocols, VPN plans in which they come, and additional notes. Unfortunately, this information isn’t of much use as you won’t be able to test it out.

Privacy and encryption

The Free accounts were once offered with a PPTP connection protocol and 128-bit encryption. As for the other accounts, they included the entire list - OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP, and SSTP, along with the super-strong 256-bit encryption.

Back when it was fully active, this VPN vendor provided assurances that no logs were kept but also said its service was “designed to temporarily keep connection logs for only 5 days to track down spammers, etc. After that they rotate off the server and there is no way to track down our users’ activities”. This isn’t ideal and, considering the state this VPN is in now, it is difficult to trust it with your sensitive information.

(Image credit: Future)

Support

Windows or Mac users are given (still working) download links for VPNReactor’s native apps on the website. As for other supported platforms, albeit without native clients, they used to include Android, iOS, Linux, Blackberry, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs, Chromebook, Windows Phone, and various routers.

Unlike most of the website, the support section still seems to be pretty much keeping alive. It contains answers to frequently asked questions, while the knowledge base details installation on various devices. If you can’t find the information you’re looking for in the support section, then contacting the customer support directly is the next logical step.

This used to be possible by filling out a contact form or sending an email, but nowadays you won’t get a response at all and your sent emails will just bounce back.

Speed and experience

We had no opportunity to test VPNReactor as the website was broken and it wouldn’t allow us to sign up. Why the homepage, download links, and support section are still being kept alive, is a mystery. It’s a shame that it ended like this, as the native clients look good.

Verdict

We had high hopes about VPNReactor, especially since we’ve read some very positive reviews about it. However, our personal experience was disappointing. The website is exceptionally good in informing the users of every detail involved in the platform’s operations.

However, this is overshadowed by the fact that most of its pages are now expired or without a security certificate, leaving those same users’ sensitive information vulnerable to possible exploitation, as well as with no option to sign up. If you’d like to have a VPN that will never fail miserably as VPNReactor has, then you should focus your attention on the likes of ExpressVPN.