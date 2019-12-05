LastPass review

Password managers are more useful than ever, and LastPass is certainly among the best. The free version is excellent, but it's well worth upgrading to a premium account for the benefit of app logins.

Password managers are more useful now than ever, with so many services and tools moving to the cloud, and LastPass is one of the best options around. It stores all your logins in the cloud, so you can access them anywhere, and uses AES-256 bit encryption with PBKDF2 SHA-256 and salted hashes to keep them secure.

It doesn't just store password, either; it can also save addresses, credit cards, bank account details, insurance policies, and much more besides.

LastPass has two tiers (free and premium) for individual users, plus a paid-for family plan intended to cover a whole household. The free version is very generous, giving you a secure online vault for your passwords that you can access on any device, multi-factor authentication, and the ability to perform a security audit on your existing passwords, helping strengthen them.

You might well decide that's all you need, but the premium version has one major feature that might prompt you to open your wallet: support for apps, so you can log into Twitter, Gmail, Facebook and others on your phone using your saved credentials.

Thankfully, LastPass is also along the most affordable premium password managers, starting at just $3 per month (billed at $36 annually, or about £30/AU$50).

LastPass is available as a browser extension for Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Opera, and there are universal installers available for Windows, macOS and Linux that can add it to all your browsers at once. There's also a standalone Mac app, and mobile apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android.

User experience

When you sign up for LastPass, you're prompted to create a master password. This will be the one you use to gain access to everything in your vault. LastPass's own technical support can't access it, so make sure it's something complex yet memorable. LastPass recommends using a sort of story that's unique to you; for example, 'Thedog8my2bluesox',

If you’re worried about keyloggers, there’s the option of using a virtual on-screen keyboard to enter your password.

LastPass supports multi-factor authentication, which makes it much less likely that you’ll be the victim of a phishing attack. In addition to your master password, you’ll also need to log in using an additional piece of data, such as a unique code generated by the LastPass MFA mobile app, a USB or Bluetooth security key (like a Yubikey), TouchID, FaceID or a fingerprint (the options will depend on the device you're using).

Whenever you log into a new device or in a new location, you’ll be prompted to authorize the attempt using the email address you used to sign up.

Once it's all set up, you can set aside some time to add your various accounts to your vault manually, or do it on the fly as you go about your everyday business. With the browser extension installed, each time you log into a new site, Lastpass will capture your username and password, and add them to the vault. It’s refreshingly straightforward.

Passwords can be filled in for you, or LastPass can log you in automatically whenever you visit a stored site, or open an app. The hardest thing is trusting a single repository to hold all your most important information – essentially your entire identity

So should you trust it? Ultimately the choice is yours, but it has an excellent security record, and has only ever experienced one hiccup. In 2015, LastPass discovered ‘suspicious activity’ on its network, and acted quickly to shut it down. No users’ master passwords or encrypted data were compromised.

The only drawback we found in our testing was that occasionally the Chrome browser extension would fail to connect to the server, but this only happened very rarely.

If you've been thinking about trying a password manager to make your life easier and protect your online accounts, LastPass should definitely be high on your list,

The competition