We'll learn more about 2016's Oculus Rift right before E3

With E3 2015 fast approaching, all the big gaming names are throwing out press conferences left and right. The latest addition to the mix comes from Oculus.

We received an invite to attend a pre-E3 conference to be held in San Francisco on June 11. It's not a convention presser but we're still pretty excited.

The VR company just released some serious specs that's required of Windows PCs to run the Oculus Rift and we know the headset's been slated for an early 2016 release.

At this point, is seems highly likely we'll get to demo the latest build - the invite does say "Step into the Rift" - and perhaps even find out the price of the virtual reality headset (we hope).