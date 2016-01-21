This new VR experience gives you a taste of royalty

The British Monarchy and Google Expeditions have teamed up to give you a tour of Buckingham Palace in VR, giving us all a small look at how a British royal lives.

Posted today on the official British Monarchy YouTube channel, the "Buckingham Palace Expedition" takes you inside the home of the Queen of England, giving you a full 360-degree look at rooms such as the Throne Room and decadent White Drawing room.

Charles Anthony Johnstone-Burt, currently the Master of the Household to the Sovereign Vice Admiral, begins the virtual tour, and is joined by Anna Reynolds, the palace's official curator of paintings for a more historical look at the palace.

You can check it out in VR using a Google Cardboard or you can see it in 360-degree video below.

Last month, Google Expeditions, which is basically a "virtual field trip" program, took us inside the White House in VR, with all of its holiday decorations.

The videos are put together by Google using the GoPro Jump rig, a 16-camera setup that captures immersive 360-degree video footage.