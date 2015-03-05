Customise your own Apple Watch online

Apple has promised "millions'" of ways to customise the Apple Watch thanks to a combination of swappable watch faces, cases and bands, and a new website has popped up giving us a glance of what these designs will look like.

The website, mixyourwatch.com, isn't an official Apple creation, and there's currently no way to order the Apple Watch you've created. However it does at least give a taste of what the various Apple Watch designs will look like.

You can choose the colour and material of both the case and the band, and an image of the Apple Watch from both front and side view will change depending on your choices.

We've heard that the Apple Watch will launch in Europe in April, so if you're keen on getting to an Apple Store and ordering your Apple Watch as quickly as possible, you can save some precious time by using mixyourwatch.com to carefully plan your Apple Watch customisation well in advance.