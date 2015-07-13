Backed the Pebble Time Steel? You'll get it later this month

Most Pebble Time Kickstarter backers have received their smartwatches and now it looks like those who ordered the Pebble Time Steel will be getting their fancier watch by the end of July.

The Pebble blog notes that production of the watch will start this week but the delivery timeframe has been pushed back a little bit.

Still, that shouldn't stop people from receiving the Steel by August at the latest.

The Pebble Time is priced at $199 (£179, AU$199.99) while the more premium Steel costs $299 (about £195, AU$383).

If you didn't pre-order either one from the Kickstarter, both the Time and leather or metal Steel are set to go on sale a little later in store.