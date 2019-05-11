VPNs can solve public Wi-Fi anxiety

The way you behave online is heavily influenced by where you are located and local online alert cues, new research has claimed.

A study carried out by a team from the Media Effects Research Laboratory at the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications (Penn State) examined four types of online behavior: unethical behavior, ethical behavior, disclosure of financial information and disclosure of personal information.

The researchers recruited paid volunteers from Amazon Mechanical Turk to answer a few questions regarding their online behaviors in a coffee shop, a university, an AirBNB and at home.

Three other variables included using a VPN (clearly labelled via a VPN icon), a terms and conditions window (as found on most public Wi-Fi) and no cue.

Stating the obvious

The results were unsurprising: add a VPN logo or a T&C makes people more likely to disclose information or behave unethically. People are also more likely to behave in public spaces like a cafe.

The authors had a few words of advice for VPN providers, some of which have already been implemented. "For example, we suggested that designers could incorporate cues such as, 'Warning: this is a public network,' or 'VPN: anonymous browsing,'" said Maria Molina, one of doctoral candidate in mass communication who worked on the project.

"These results indicate a need to leverage the positive heuristics triggered by location, VPN logo and a terms and conditions statement for ethical design practices," added S. Shyam Sundar, James P. Jimirro Professor of Media Effects, who worked the project.