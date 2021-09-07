Uber Eats for Business wants to deliver treats for hybrid workers everywhere

Getting some tasty incentives to return to the office could soon be more common following a major expansion from Uber for Business.

The business arm of Uber is upgrading its Eats for Business platform to address the changes being encountered by businesses across the globe as workers increasingly shift to a hybrid working model that sees them split their time across the home and the office.

Going forward, Uber for Business customers will be able to access a range of services and options allowing HR teams to schedule not just in-office food deliveries, but also make sure those working from home are included in these perks too.

Uber Eats for Business

Uber recently revealed research that found nearly two-thirds (63%) of workers said having food provided by their employers would help keep them happy and satisfied in the new era of hybrid working.

Many employers are turning to perks such as free lunches, breakfasts and snacks are they try to lure workers back to the office after nearly two years working from home due to the pandemic.

The company says its expansion will allow it to operate almost as a replacement for traditional canteens, allowing employers to create meal programmes for their workers depending on their time, location and budget.

Employers and HR teams are also now able to provide employees with Uber Eats Vouchers and Gift Cards not just as a way of rewarding employees, but also even as as an in-built lunch service. Food deliveries can also now be scheduled to those working from home, meaning remote workers don't miss out.

It added that Eats for Business can now reach 91% of the UK population, with over 400,000 restaurants on its books.

“As we emerge from the pandemic into a new era of hybrid working, employers and HR teams need the tools in place to keep the workforce engaged and productive," said Tim Burgess, Head of Uber for Business.

“Rewarding has long been a tool to keep employees happy and motivated, but with many organisations stepping back from having staff in the office 5 days a week, more meaningful gifting that is appropriate for both remote working and office-based employees is required."

“Eats for Business provides organisations with an easy to access rewarding solution, enabling employers to feed and reward their staff no matter their location - all while building company culture and improving productivity. It’s easy to set up and can act as a healthier, socially distanced in-office canteen replacement, while enabling businesses to provide easy to distribute Uber Eats Vouchers and Gifts Cards to workers operating remotely.”