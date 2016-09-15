Is AMD's super-smooth FreeSync technology about to come to TVs?

We're big fans of FreeSync, the technology that eliminates screen tearing in games, but so far it's been limited to use in computer monitors.

This makes a certain amount of sense. Freesync is not only a computer-only technology, but it also requires a DisplayPort connection, which are currently rare on televisions.

But with more and more people now using their computers in the living room with a television, there could be a real benefit to bringing the technology to televisions, and AMD admitted as much on a recent conference call.

Super smooth tellies

TomsHardware reports that, when asked whether the company was investigating bringing the technology to TVs, AMD Senior Vice President and Chief Architect Raja Koduri responded, "We are definitely working with the entire display community on getting FreeSync to more places."

Koduri, who seemed to hesitate before continuing, added, "I think this is something we should follow up...on what we can share at this point on FreeSync TVs."

FreeSync would be a great feature for anyone using a computer with their television, but it also has the potential to bring big benefits to console gamers. Remember that the Xbox One and PS4 both contain AMD GPUs.

Although consoles will traditionally rely much more on locked framerates, FreeSync could have big benefits when a console is unable to keep to its framerate cap. A FreeSync display is able to maintain the illusion of smooth motion even as the framerate drops.

When asked for comment, a representative from AMD said, "We don't comment on rumor or speculation."