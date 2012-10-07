Angry Birds Star Wars reportedly on the way

Just when you thought Rovio couldn't possibly squeeze any more life out of Angry Birds, a partnership with Star Wars looks to be incoming.

The Finnish mobile gaming giant posted a teaser image on Tumblr on Friday, featuring one of its irate winged beasts donning Jedi robes and and wielding a lightsaber.

Now, the Fast Company website has 'confirmed' the impending franchise link-up through a representative at Lucasfilm, who added that a line of Angry Birds Star Wars toys are also on the way.

There's no news yet on the format the game will take, but Fast Company says that Luke Skywalker will be cast as the iconic, yet weak, Red Bird in the mash-up.

Angry Birds Star Wars Jenga?

A host of merchandise is set to be revealed at a special event at Toys 'R' Us in New York's Times Square on Monday morning, including action figures and a re-imagined version of the board game Jenga.

Paul Southern, vice president of licensing and consumer products marketing at Lucasfilm, said: "As casual games grow as a category and mobile devices grow as an interface, it's going to become more important for us in the future.

"Our partnership with Rovio helped us to understand a little bit more about how they achieved that success."

The initial Fast Company post mentioned that the Angry Birds Star Wars game would arrive on October 28, but has since been updated with no mention of a new release date.

Via Fast Company, Rovio (Tumblr), Forbes