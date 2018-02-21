Smartphones leading the way to UC success

Smartphones have become the go-to global communication tool as workers on the go ditch the desk phone, new research has said.

Mobile devices are increasingly used to keep employees connected to a range of messaging and collaboration services, according to a worldwide study from PGi.

Overall, nearly half (44 per cent) of workers named smartphones as their chosen device for unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) services in the next few years, beating out their PC or laptop (43 per cent) or tablet (four per cent), as workers look for more flexibility when it comes to staying in touch.

The rise of the smartphone has led to a rapid demise for traditional workplace communication tools, with desk phones seeing a 70 per cent decline in usage over the last five years. Over half (55 per cent) also said that their usage of desk phones for conference calls had decreased.

Collaborative

“This global survey of mobile industry professionals shows that collaboration fuels enterprise success and that the smartphone is now the go-to device for UC&C services," said Frank Paterno, vice president, global carriers, PGi.

"We’re estimating that over 50 percent of endpoints on our audio or web conferences will be from a smartphone by 2020. This survey and our own user data continues to prove that mobility is a standard professional tool that enables better productivity, more flexibility and powers global, digital workers to get more done from anywhere at any time.”

The study shows that MNOs and MVNOs now have to push the drive of UC services going forward, with 38 per cent of respondents saying the impetus lies with them, ahead of OTT application providers on 37 per cent.