New Stealth Gear square filter system revealed

The new Stealth Gear filter system is compatible with the Cokin P System

Stealth Gear, a manufacturer of outdoor photography clothing and wildlife watching supplies, has announced a new line of square filters.

The filters are made from organic glass and are designed for use by photographers for a variety of techniques, including reducing the amount of light reaching the sensor for longer exposures, cutting reflections and altering the colour of a scene.

Consisting of 3 components (an adapter ring, filter holder and the filter itself), the universal system is also compatible with Cokin P system filters, which are designed for enthusisat and professional photographers using lenses with filter thread diameters from 28mm and above.

Availability

A choice of the following 10 filters is available:

ND2 Grey

ND4 Grey

ND8 Grey

Gradual Grey

Gradual Blue

Gradual Brown

Sunset

Circular polariser

Star 4

Star 8

The filters come in a soft bag for protection.

According to the Stealth Gear website, the filters are also lightweight and highly resistant to shocks.

The filters will be available for a number of lens sizes ranging from 49-52mm to 82-86mm.

Stealth Gear is the leading manufacturer of outdoor photography clothing, photography hides and wildlife watching supplies and provide equipment mainly for professional photographers.