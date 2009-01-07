Kodak M-series cameras going cheap

While the semi-pro EasyShare Z980 hogs the limelight, Kodak is also sneaking out three new additions to its M-series range of digital cameras.

The best of the bunch is the Kodak EasyShare M380, featuring a 10 Megapixel sensor, 5x optical zoom and a 2.7-inch LCD. Available in black, red and teal (a greenish bluey colour), it'll cost $179 (£118) in March.

Smart digital cameras

A step down is the Kodak EasyShare M340. This compact camera includes a 10 Megapixel sensor, a 3x optical zoom and the same 2.7-inch LCD. Also available in March, in blue, teal, silver or red, the M340 will be priced at $149 (£98).

Both the M380 and M340 rely on Kodak's Smart Capture technology to add behind-the-scenes polish to your photos.

The Kodak EasyShare M320 is the last of the new trio – a 9 Megapixel compact with a 3x optical zoom and a 2.7-inch LCD. Launching in February, it will be available in black, silver, red and blue. The price? $129 (£85).

While the M320 lacks Kodak's Smart Capture package, it does feature the Perfect Touch technology, which provides automatic red-eye reduction, shadow lightening and other photo-buffing effects.