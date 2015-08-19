This is what I learned installing Windows 10 Mobile on a £5/$8 smartphone

The Lumia 435 was one of the first smartphones to shed the Nokia brand altogether. It costs £39.99 on EE pay as you go from Carphone Warehouse bundled with £10 topup. However, if you are the lucky owner of an existing Virgin Mobile PAYG SIM card, you can get the same phone for £4.99 from the same retailer.

For that price, you get a phone that's superior, in terms of hardware, to any Android smartphone within the same price bracket.

With 1GB of RAM, 8GB on-board storage and a dual-core CPU, Microsoft's most basic smartphone is roughly comparable to the Galaxy Ace 3. The Lumia 435 has twice the on-board storage while Samsung's entry-level handset has a better camera at nearly three times the price.

That goes to show how far Microsoft is ready to push in order to provide the market with ultra-affordable solutions. £25 (around $37, or AU$48) is roughly half of the smartphone's suggested retail price (as published on Microsoft's own website) and that cut happened almost as soon as the phone itself went on sale.

This leads me to believe that Microsoft is willing to make a tiny profit or even an insignificant loss on entry-level smartphones in order to increase its market share where it counts – at the very bottom of the barrel.

That goes to explain why Microsoft is so active in that tier with the likes of the Lumia 640 offering the sort of technology built into more expensive Android smartphones.