Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 top-tier membership is now live

Nvidia GeForce Now’s new top-end subscription tier is now officially live, as the first GFN Thursday of November also kicks off a bunch of new games on the streaming service – 17 to be precise.

The big news is the GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership going live in the US, with the first wave of gamers who pre-ordered the service – which was initially limited to current subscribers, but is now open to everyone – getting their RTX 3080 account up and running.

Following this move, European RTX 3080 memberships are expected to kick off in December with a similar phased rollout.

The RTX 3080 subscription delivers a number of benefits, with members getting the equivalent of a 3080 graphics card when it comes to graphics power, enabling resolutions of up to 1440p running at up to 120 frames per second (existing members currently get 1080p and 60 fps). A further benefit is gaming sessions can last two hours longer, with a maximum of eight hours possible with the RTX 3080 tier.

Nvidia also gave us the full list of games coming to GeForce Now in November, which consists of 17 titles as mentioned. To begin with, this week we’re getting Age of Darkness: Final Stand (survival RTS), Let’s Build a Zoo (wildlife simulation), Recipe For Disaster (restaurant management sim), and Road Redemption (the spiritual successor to the classic Road Rash, with four player co-op support).

Plus later in the month, Core arrives on GeForce Now, which is a “multiverse of free games” (some 20,000 of them) that will play host to Deadmau5’s virtual music experience ‘Oberhasli’, and an ‘Encore’ performance of an interactive Deadmau5 concert will have six showings on Core across Friday, November 19 on Saturday, November 20.

Here’s the full list of games for November:

Recipe For Disaster (new game launch on Steam)

Let’s Build a Zoo (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Age of Darkness: Final Stand (Steam)

Road Redemption (Steam)

Bakery Simulator (new game launch on Steam)

Bright Memory: Infinite (new game launch on Steam)

Epic Chef (new game launch on Steam)

Farming Simulator 22 (new game on launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

The Last Stand: Aftermath (new game launch on Steam)

Core (Epic Games Store)

Ghostrunner (Epic Games Store)

Legion TD 2 (Steam)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Steam)

MapleStory (Steam)

Severed Steel (Steam)

Story of Season: Pioneers of Olive Town (Steam)

Tale of Immortal (Steam)

Analysis: RTX 3080 pre-orders still open – but for how long?

Nvidia notes that the RTX 3080 subscription rollout “will continue until all pre-orders have been fulfilled”, and that pre-orders are still being accepted from all-comers, but Team Green adds that this situation is “pending availability”, suggesting there may be a cut-off point coming soon, perhaps.

The subscription option on Nvidia’s pre-order page already states that this new membership level will only be available in “limited quantities”, so it might be prudent to strike sooner rather than later if you are indeed mulling an upgrade to your plan (or signing up from scratch for RTX 3080, for that matter).

The RTX 3080 membership costs $99.99 / £89.89 for six months.