Neflix bans its actors from saying ‘binge-watching’

It appears that Netflix has asked actors that star in its original productions to avoid using the term ‘binge-watching’ when talking about viewer habits.

In an interview with the Empire film podcast, Guy Pearce, who stars in Netflix’s new show The Innocents, revealed that “I don’t think Netflix likes the term ‘binge’… we were strictly sort of instructed beforehand not to talk about ‘binge-watching.”

While talking about binge-watching shows on Netflix is usually said with some affection, and refers to how watchable its shows are, it appears Netflix doesn’t like the term, as binging is usually seen as an unhealthy or shameful activity.

This may be a sign that Netflix (which once embraced the concept of binge-watching) is looking to improve its profile, and hopes to be thought of as a premium content provider.

With the company recently raising its prices, it no doubt wants to have a reputation that matches its higher subscription cost. But, will banning the term ‘binge-watching’ help?

Via Business Insider