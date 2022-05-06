Microsoft Teams really wants you to start using its apps

Audio player loading…

A new Microsoft Teams update is looking to make it easier than ever for users to find and use the apps they need to get their work done effectively.

The video conferencing service says it is working on an upgrade that will offer what it calls "frictionless app re-install for users" to make sure they aren't left in the lurch.

The update looks to appeal to users who may be juggling a large number of chats or team messages, or may utilize a number of different machines or devices to access Microsoft Teams, meaning they won't need to keep re-installing the same apps over and over again.

Microsoft Teams apps

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the update is listed as having a release date of May 2022, meaning a roll-out could be occurring within the next few weeks.

The service will allow users to "@mention" their favourite bot in order to start using it within a new chat or team, as well as utilising app flyouts to help find the apps they use most regularly.

"One-time installation would ready the app for use for that user anywhere inside Teams," the company notes.

When released, the update will be available for all Microsoft Teams desktop users across the world.

The update is the latest in a series of features introduced by Microsoft in an attempt to make hybrid working and online collaboration less painful for users across the globe.

This includes a recent upgrade that will soon allow users to add Microsoft Teams apps to Office.com and the Office app for Windows, meaning there's now no need to switch between platforms in order to use specific apps.

The company also recently announced that the desktop version of Microsoft Teams will soon be available to download directly from the Microsoft Store, meaning users won’t need to navigate to the company’s website to download the Teams client for Windows and Mac.