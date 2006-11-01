Business notebooks to be branded Centrino Pro

Centrino Pro is the name of the new Intel mobile platform that will launch in the spring.

The new name will apply to Intel's next-generation Santa Rosa Centrino platform. But what isn't clear is just how far-reaching the name will be.

The standard Centrino and Centrino Duo platform names will stay and reports suggest Intel will match its commitment to Centrino until now, with a £150m marketing budget. The standard Centrino platforms will also be refreshed.

However, it's likely the name will incorporate some of Intel's vPro technologies previously seen on business desktops. The technology is designed for better centralised management of PCs.

Here's the basic feature list of Santa Rosa's component features, with codenames in brackets: