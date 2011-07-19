Online XXX domains offered to non-porn companies

The ICM Registry has revealed that it has had 900,000 interested parties contact them about the use of the XXX web suffix – which is to be a regulated section of the internet intended for pornography.

The registry has noted that a number of those looking to sign up to the service were companies that did not want to be associated with adult material but wanted to grab their domains so that cyber-squatters wouldn't start posting nudie pics under their moniker.

Because of this, it is offering something called a 'sunrise period' so companies can get their act together.

A bit of the in-out

"We are advising businesses to either opt-in or opt-out and want to give them the best opportunity to do so at the launch of our new [top-level domain]," said Stuart Lawley, chief executive of ICM Registry.

"While we believe the .XXX will satisfy the needs of the sponsored community, we recognise there is also an audience who would like to opt-out and safeguard their IP prior to the domain going live."

Those companies that want to register their XXX URLs will have to pay $200 to $300 for the privilege.

Via The Telegraph