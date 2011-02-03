MySpace job cull hasn't prevented possible sale

With Rupert Murdoch focusing the majority of his waking life on making The Daily iPad newspaper a success, it seems that another of his ventures, MySpace, is going to be sold off.

MySpace has been put through the mill of late, what with a major redesign and the repositioning of the site as an entertainment hub, which was followed by the news that half of its staff were being made redundant.

Fresh perspective

Now, it seems, that the site is going to be sold because its current figures just aren't good enough.

This is according to Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey, who said that while MySpace's currently showed "very encouraging metrics" better numbers "may be best achieved under a new owner."

Carey, speaking to PaidContent, also explained that a sale of the site would offer "fresh perspective" to MySpace.

It sounds as if selling MySpace is a very real possibility and something that would be done sooner rather than later.

The $13 million The Daily isn't going to pay for itself, you know.

Via Electronista