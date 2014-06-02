SAP to create a division for industry-specific cloud services

SAP has created a division focused on industry-specific cloud tools, the company said in a statement. The division will be lead by Simon Paris, President of Global Strategic Industries, at SAP.

The goal of the division will be to develop prescriptive, industry-based cloud road maps, SAP said. SAP intends to deliver industry-specific solutions across 25 industries. SAP said it has already created industry-specific cloud solutions across the follow verticals: chemicals, financial services, healthcare, higher education, industrial machinery, professional services, public services, retail, sports, and travel.

It is unclear when the additional 15 solutions will be created. No additional information is available about SAP’s plans for the division. SAP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Industry-specificity

Last week, IBM announced the creation of 12 industry-specific subscription-based cloud solutions. The releases include specific healthcare, mobility, asset management, customer data and predictive asset management tools. IBM said it would release a total of 20 industry-specific cloud solutions.

In May, SAP launched a set of solutions designed to enable organizations to more quickly adopt cloud computing. The company also announced plans to restructure the organization by shifting approximately 2,500 roles from software programming to cloud computing.