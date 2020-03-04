HTC is launching the world's most secure router

Staying safe online could be about to get easier thanks to HTC and its new privacy-focused router.

The company has tdoay unveiled the HTC Exodus 5G Hub, which it says is the world's most secure router, offering "ultra-secure" 5G connectivity for any internet-enabled device.

The Exodus 5G features a raft of priavcy-related features, chief of which allows the user to own their own keys via Zion, meaning any data transfer has to be user-authenticated, keeping personal data protected from snoopers.

HTC 5G router

As well as allowing faster internet connections, the HTC Exodus 5G Hub also includes support for a number of popular privacy apps, including the ProtonMail secure email platform, the open-source Brave internet browser and VPN and ad-blocker service Incognito.

The launch follows HTC's Exodus crypto-smartphone line, first revealed at Mobile World Congress 2019 and supplemented by the release of the Exodus 1S device in November 2019.

In keeping with the cryptocurrency theme, the Exodus 5G Hub allows users the ability to run a full Bitcoin node, along with an all-in-one private vault to keep track of your cryptocurrencies. Users can also track market performance via the hub's display, which can be tweaked to show up-to-date pricing information.

“Exodus was always about more than smartphones: Exodus is about ownership," said Phil Chen, Decentralized Chief Officer of HTC.

"Exodus is the shield against the onslaught of big tech and its assault on the privacy of your home. By using the Exodus 5G Hub, you have more control and ownership of your data than ever before.”

The Exodus 5G Hub is set to go on sale in Q2 2020, but there's no news on price or which markets will get the device just yet.