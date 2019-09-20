HP bolsters endpoint security capabilities with Bromium acquisition

After a multi-year partnership, HP has announced that it will acquire Bromium in an effort to bolster its endpoint security capabilities.

California-based Bromium was found by former Citrix executives back in 2011 and the company specializes in deploying virtualization to provide endpoint security.

HP currently licenses Bromium's technology to power its Sure Click malware protection which uses virtual containers to isolate untrusted files and websites.

The partnership between the two companies began in early 2017 though it was expanded at the beginning of this year when HP launched its Sure Click Advanced solution as part of its Device-as-a-Service offering.

Bromium acquisition

GM and Global Head of Commercial Systems at HP, Andy Rhodes provided further details on why the company decided to acquire Bromium in a press release, saying:

“Security is a key competitive differentiator for HP, providing the most secure PCs and printers on the market. The acquisition of Bromium extends our investments, leadership and focus in this space and securing end point devices that are on the front lines of defense against cyber security attacks.”

HP has not disclosed the terms of the acquisition nor has it revealed how many of Bromium's employees will be joining the company.

We've also highlighted the best endpoint security software of 2019

Via CRN