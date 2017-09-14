GoPro Hero6 Black looks to feature silky-smooth 4K recording

GoPro's last camera outing, the GoPro Hero5 Black, was a stellar effort, and now the action-cam company looks to be preparing a first for its next snapper, the GoPro Hero6 Black.

The GoPro Hero6 Black will apparently feature 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps), a first for the GoPro line.

This is according to what looks like final retail packaging for the new camera, which a reader photographed and sent to Photo Rumors.

You can see the box for yourself below:

Credit: Photo Rumors

According to the packaging, the GoPro Hero6 Black has a 12MP sensor, the resolution same as its predecessor.

Its 4K recording capabilities, however, doubles the Hero5 Black's maximum Ultra HD video frame rate of 30 fps.

The new GoPro Hero6 Black is expected to be announced later this month, possibly on September 28.

No word on pricing yet, but the Hero5 Black costs $399 / £349.99 / AU$569. We don't anticipate the new Hero will go much beyond that, especially heading into the Christmas shopping season.