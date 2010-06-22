Microsoft document insists PC gaming is still important

A leaked document from Microsoft has described how the company should answer those who are questioning if the company is losing faith in Games for Windows and PC Gaming as a whole.

According to what appears to be an internal briefing document from Microsoft, obtained by Kotaku, it is suggested that spokespeople insist that the company is still backing the PC, despite its increased focus on the Xbox.

"In terms of revenue, Windows is far and away the largest gaming platform in the world, so it's an incredibly important part of Microsoft's business," says the suggested answer.

"From core games like Fable III to casual, social and Facebook titles, more gaming happens on Windows than anywhere else. Windows 7 is a world-class gaming platform, and you can bet Microsoft has a vested interest in using it as a platform for amazing first party content.

"Fable III on Windows as well as Xbox 360 this holiday is a great first step, and we'll have more news for you later this summer."

Outspoken criticism

There has been outspoken criticism of Microsoft's seeming lack of interest in the PC – still one of the key gaming platforms despite years of rivalry from consoles – with PC Gamer editor Tim Edwards recently calling the company's attitude at recent gaming show E3 'shameful'

"PC games were everywhere at E3: there was barely anything that wasn't playable on PC; the PC had the best format exclusives at the show: games like Civilization 5, The Old Republic, and The Witcher 2," wrote Edwards on PCGamer.com, which like TechRadar is part of Future Publishing.

"And the PC had the best looking games at the show. Nothing will close to Crysis 2 running on a high-end system this year.

"Yet Microsoft just didn't seem to care. That to me, as a journalist and gamer, seems shameful."

The answer that Microsoft have given over several briefings given to TechRadar over the past year have been remarkably similar in content to the suggested answer in the briefing document.

But, with PC gamers beginning to lose faith in what should be a dominant figure in the platform, the company may find that it is action, rather than words, that actually hands back a little faith.

From Kotaku, via CVG