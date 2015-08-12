If you're after some new Fallout 4 footage, go look at porn

We got to see some new Fallout 4 footage behind closed doors at this year's Gamescom, but as of yet Bethesda hasn't made that footage publicly available.

So obviously you're going to have to head to Pornhub if you want an early glimpse.

The porn site is currently hosting some sneakily captured (and poorly shot) filming of the Gamescom demo. You see, YouTube is hot on pulling copyrighted material, and file hosting sites are a labyrinth of questionable content - leaving the world's biggest porn site an ideal proprietor of dodgy game preview footage.

"HIDDEN CAMERA SHOWS AUDIENCE TEASED BY BIG BUTT MAN IN TIGHTS LIVE" is the title of the video uploaded by Fallout4Throwaway. It's been tagged "POV" for comedy value, but even better are the comments below.

Honestly, we'd suggest just waiting until Bethesda uploads the footage itself, rather than spoiling it with this terrible-quality vid and tainting your search history even further in the process.

If you really can't wait, the video can be found here. The clip itself is nudity-free, but it goes without saying that everything else on the page is extremely NSFW.

Via Kotaku