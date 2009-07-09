Trending
Brands

LaCie brings you HD movies on the go

By Computing  

Rugged new portable drive for all your HD needs

LaCie's new rugged drive. Grrrr!
LaCie's new rugged drive. Grrrr!

LaCie has strengthened its portable hard-drive line-up with a device that's more rugged than Clint Eastwood with a hangover.

The brilliantly titled LaCinema Rugged HD is a hard drive that packs in 500GB of storage and is compatible with any HDMI-supported TV.

Essentially, this device allows you to bring hi-def movies and content on the road with you – which is a lot handier than packing a Blu-ray player and a bunch of Blu-rays into a rather large overnight bag.

Scratch-resistant

The LaCinema Rugged HD is also compatible with both Mac and PCs, and supports most codecs – including H.264, MKV, WMV9, MPEG-4.

To make the hard-drive as rugged as possible, LaCie has added a scratch-resistant aluminium shell, internal anti-shock absorbers, and a shock-resistant rubber bumper which is said to protect media files against everyday blunders.

We think it looks like it can stand a nuclear holocaust, but for some reason that's omitted from the press release.

For all the number crunchers out there, you'll be glad to read that the hard-drive can hold up to 700 movies, 165,000 songs or 165,000 photos. And if you want one, expect to pay around the £260 mark.

Visit www.lacie.com/uk for more details.

See more Computing news