Biography claims Scott Forstall wants Apple top job

Scott Forstall has his eyes on the top job according to new Apple bio

A new biography hints at a potential power struggle in the post-Steve Jobs era at Apple by claiming iOS boss Scott Forstall has his eyes on the top job.

The Inside Apple book, by Adam Lashinsky says that the ambitious VP of iPhone software has "blatantly accumulated influence" at the company.

Lashinsky's unofficial biography, which is released next week, claims that Forstall could be a CEO-in-waiting despite Tim Cook's recent appointment.

Ambition in plainer view

"He's a sharp, down-to-earth, and talented engineer, and a more-than-decent presenter," writes Lashinsky. "He's the total package.

"If there's a knock on Forstall, it's that he wears his ambition in plainer view than the typical Apple executive.

"He blatantly accumulated influence in recent years, including, it is whispered, when Jobs was on medical leave."

"Whether Forstall will happily remain a supporting player will be one of the great internal dramas of Cook's tenure."

Companion

Lashinsky's book, How America's Most Admired - And Secretive - Company Really Works is seen as perfect companion to the recent Steve Jobs biograhpy, written by Walter Isaacson.

The Fortune Magazine writer interviewed Apple employees, collaborators and rivals as they left the company's heavily-guarded Cupertino complex.

Via: Forbes