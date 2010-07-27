Apple announces 27 inch LED Cinema Display

Apple has put a stunning 16:9 27 inch LED Cinema Display on sale, offering a 2560x1440 resolution but at the premium price of just under a thousand dollars.

With a price of $999 (around £645) the monitor is certainly going to be considered high-end, but the Apple product is droolworthy.

The Apple 27 inch Cinema Display offers a powered USB 2.0 hub, built in iSight video camera, microphone and speakers and universal MagSafe connector.

Ideal for MacBook



"With built-in MagSafe charging, iSight camera, speakers, and USB ports, the LED Cinema Display is ideal for MacBook and MacBook Pro users," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

"With its massive 2560 x 1440 resolution, the new 27-inch LED Cinema Display is a perfect fit with our powerful new Mac Pro, and it gives iMac users an easy way to double their screen real estate."

Apple describes the product as having a "beautiful 16:9 edge-to-edge glass display on an aluminium stand with an adjustable hinge that makes tilting the display almost effortless."

The monitor includes an ambient light sensor which will adjust the display brightness automatically.

The Apple 27 inch Cinema Display has a UK release date of September, with pricing yet to be confirmed.