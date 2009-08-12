Razer to make StarCraft II hardware

Razer has teamed up with Blizzard to create a range of gaming peripherals that are designed for the forthcoming StarCraft 2.

Blizzard – the developers behind the worldwide phenomenon World of Warcraft – are currently finishing up Starcraft 2, a real time strategy, and have pulled in Razer to produce some desirable kit.

"With the upcoming launch of StarCraft II, Razer and Blizzard Entertainment are collaborating on bringing gamers a quality tournament-grade mouse, keyboard and headset specifically designed to maximize the StarCraft II gameplay experience," said the press release.

Anticipation

The original StarCraft was a huge hit for Blizzard, and still has a massive following in Korea, where top players acquire rockstar status.

The follow up is one of the most eagerly anticipated games around, and Razer are delighted to be involved.

"It has been a little over a decade since StarCraft first rocked the video game industry and began a legacy that continues to this day," said Robert "Razerguy" Krakoff, President, Razer USA.

"We're extremely excited to be working with Blizzard Entertainment on the StarCraft II gaming peripherals and gear.

"The project is in the development phase with a focus on serving up innovative features while offering precision, cutting-edge technology, accuracy, speed and comfort."

Via Engadget