Citrix brings its virtual desktops to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Audio player loading…

Citrix has announced that its Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering is now available via Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace.

Citrix DaaS, formerly known as Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service, is a virtualization tool that allows users to access remote cloud-based desktops from any of their devices.

The company said the tie-in with Azure will simplify the delivery of Windows and Linux virtual desktops and applications to Microsoft customers’ devices.

Citrix DaaS

The new integration means that Citrix usage will contribute to Microsoft customers’ Azure consumption commitment, a contractual commitment customers make with Microsoft for a specific amount of cloud spend over time.

Citrix also said users will be able to benefit from simplified procurement and management including access to Azure cost management.

The announcement comes after Citrix recently updated its desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) offering, which is now available in hybrid cloud and hyperscaler-specific deployment options.

“Citrix and Microsoft have long been partnering to accelerate the future of work by combining the power of Microsoft Azure with the user experience, management and security benefits of Citrix digital workspace and virtualization solutions,” said Carisa Stringer, Vice President of Product Marketing, Citrix.

The demand for DaaS products doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon; Gartner expects spending on DaaS to grow 26.6% in 2022.