Elon Musk dreams of making the car from I, Robot

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants a future where self-driving cars are the norm - but where manual control can be taken if the driver wishes.

According to The Verge, Musk said that he reckons that a fully self-driving Tesla is only three years away. "Eventually, they're won't be wheels or pedals. You'll just jump in a car and go somewhere", he is quoted as saying.

Apparently though he also said that self-driving pods "sounds boring", and that he would much rather have a future like that envisaged by 2004 Will Smith film I, Robot, where humans could take over driving if they want to.

Hopefully less killer robots

Sadly Musk didn't also offer his opinion on really awkward product placement

The comments came during the official launch of Tesla's first foray into "autopilot" - a software update for existing Model S and Model X cars.

It uses sensors beneath the car and a rear-view-mirror mounted camera to enable the car to automatically stay within the correct lane on the highway, and also park automatically. It has also been speculated that future software updates will enable Tesla drivers to automatically overtake other cars.