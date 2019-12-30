Bitdefender has the best antivirus for 2020 and you can get a discount now

With increasingly more hacks, malware and viruses occurring online - an antivirus software is more crucial than ever. And if you've got a shiny new piece of tech or you're just looking to secure your current device, our in-depth testing show that Bitdefender has the most impressive virus protection of them all.

What's more, Bitdefender currently has a discount on its awesome Antivirus Plus plan, which will let you guard your gadgets and vulnerable information from cybercriminals with a very tasty 60% off discount.

After plenty of testing, analysing and scrutinising all of the biggest and best antivirus software services out there - we have come to the conclusion that Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is our all-round top choice.

Not only does it have a wide range of features, it is extremely reliable and efficient and has accurate malware blocking. Plus with this discount you'd be paying less than the equivalent of $2/£2 per month to ensure all your data is protected.

See this antivirus deal from our number 1 provider:

Why is Bitdefender the best antivirus?

The reason we have ranked and continue to rank Bitdefender so highly is due to a multitude of reasons, all of equal importance to the customer. Not only does it cover all your antivirus needs and deflects all possible threats coming your way - it also is extremely user-friendly and straightforward. Below are our top five reasons for why we consider this antivirus software to be simple the best.

Protects all systems: If you’re worrying that it won’t be able to defend your device, Bitdefender’s Total Security 2020 covers Android, Mac and iOS systems. Security: In our rigorous tests, we found that Bitdefender was one of the most impressive services out there for pure blocking of malicious software. So it will give you peace of mind once installed. Anonymity: All of its antivirus software seeks to ensure you remain anonymous online, also offering file encryption, firewall and anti-spam perks. Affordable: Despite its lofty position in our best antivirus countdown, Bitdefender still has extremely competitive prices in comparison to other antivirus software. No compromise necessary: Bitdefender says that all of its antivirus software preserves your battery and the speed of your devices, so they keep running smoothly. We found that it doesn’t significantly interfere with your system’s speed or battery life, unlike other antivirus software.

Still unconvinced? Check out our examination into Bitdefender's 2020 antivirus packages to see why we rank it as the best all round antivirus software.