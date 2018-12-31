AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation release date, news, and rumors

Now that AMD is on the verge of revealing its 7nm next-generation processors, what will the future look like for Threadripper 3rd Generation – its next line of HEDT processors?

Now that AMD Ryzen is nearly two years old at this point, and we’ve seen Team Red come out with winning CPU after winning CPU, we’ve been asking ourselves where things go from here.

AMD is on the verge of launching its 7nm Zen 2 architecture, according to its own roadmap and CES 2019 plans , which should drastically improve both performance and efficiency and deliver some of the best processors we’ve seen yet. And, while this is definitely exciting news for users looking for the Ryzen 3rd Generation processors, we’re more interested in the next line of Threadripper chips.

With chips like the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX , AMD blew the lid off of what to expect from HEDT – or high-end desktop – processors. With AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation, we’re expecting to see even more cores, performance and value.

While AMD hasn’t come out and announced the release date for its next Threadripper chips, the last two Threadripper generations have been pretty consistent, so we have a basis for speculation.

Both the original Threadripper and Threadripper 2nd Generation launched in August of 2017 and 2018, respectively. We’re fairly sure that AMD is going to follow the same general release schedule this time around, but, obviously we don’t know that for sure.

AMD’s latest roadmap shows its Zen 2 architecture launching in 2019 – with a likely reveal at CES 2019 . If AMD does reveal Zen 2, along with Ryzen 3rd Generation at CES, it’s likely that we’ll see Threadripper 3rd Generation at Computex 2019, with a release date following in the following months.

We’ll update this article as soon as we hear more substantial rumors about the release date.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation price

Now, so far ahead of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation’s launch, we don’t have any official pricing information, but we can look at past generations to get an idea of what AMD’s next HEDT chips will cost.

The original lineup of Threadripper topped out with the $999 (£999, AU$1,439) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, but the second generation introduced surprisingly lower priced replacements. There were also two higher specced – and higher priced – additions. We believe Threadripper 3rd Generation will follow the latter model.

The prices of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation chips are as follows:

Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX: $1,799 (£1,639, AU$2,679)

$1,799 (£1,639, AU$2,679) Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX: $1,299 (£1,159, AU$2,039)

$1,299 (£1,159, AU$2,039) Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: $899 (£809, AU$1,415)

$899 (£809, AU$1,415) Ryzen Threadripper 2920X: $649 (£583, AU$1,019)

AMD could very well surprise us and introduce an even higher-end SKU, but we don’t think that’s likely. Stay tuned, and we’ll update this page as soon as we hear any Threadripper 3rd Generation price information.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation specs

With AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation, we expect to see a huge bump in core counts, efficiency and per-core performance with Threadripper 3rd Generation. If you need a refresher on last year’s Threadripper lineup’s specs they’re as follows:

Ryzen Threadripper 2920X: 12-cores, 24-threads, clocked at 3.5GHz to 4.3GHz

12-cores, 24-threads, clocked at 3.5GHz to 4.3GHz Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: 16-cores, 32-threads, clocked at 3.5GHz to 4.4GHz

16-cores, 32-threads, clocked at 3.5GHz to 4.4GHz Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX: 24-cores, 48-threads, clocked at 3.0GHz to 4.2GHz

24-cores, 48-threads, clocked at 3.0GHz to 4.2GHz Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX: 32-cores, 64-threads, clocked at 3.0GHz to 4.2GHz

We’re sure that with the move to 7nm, AMD is going to massively improve specs.But, with Threadripper 3rd Generation, or Castle Peak , rumors are thin on the ground. However, there is plenty of buzz about the AMD Ryzen 3000 series, not to mention the 64-core AMD Epyc server CPU .

There is already speculation that suggests there will be a 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 3000 CPU, with higher instructions per clock (IPC) than previous processors. That’s double what the Ryzen 7 2700X features, and if AMD is able to do the same with Threadripper – we could see a 64-core HEDT chip.

It wouldn’t even be the first 64-core processor in AMD’s lineup. AMD recently showed off its latest Epyc processors, based off its Rome microarchitecture , with up to 64-cores.

If AMD is able to bring those high core counts to Castle Peak HEDT processors, we could see AMD absolutely dominate Intel’s Basin Falls Refresh . And, if Intel can’t answer with anything but 14nm silicon, AMD might claim the HEDT throne like it did when it topped Intel’s mainstream sales.