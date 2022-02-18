How to redeem a code on Nintendo Switch

Redeeming a code on your Nintendo Switch is a simple way to expand your game collection or ensure you have valid subscriptions for your Nintendo Switch Online account. You'll definitely want to learn how to use this feature, given that the Switch's massive library doesn't all come with physical versions.

Redeeming codes is especially useful if you prefer to keep a small amount of Switch game cases on hand and thus have a bigger digital collection than anything else. The Switch is perfect for on-the-go play, so you'll probably make a habit of visiting this screen more than a few times.

You aren't relegated to redeeming your Switch code via the console, either. So if it's easier for you to go online and type with a keyboard than it is tapping numbers and letters on your Switch, you can do that instead.

But how do you go about redeeming Switch codes? All you need to do is follow the steps below to add your new content in no time flat. It's worth noting that this process is the same on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

How to redeem a code on Switch

Redeeming a code on your Nintendo Switch is fast and easy. You can do it two different ways: on your console or online via the official Nintendo website. If you want to use your console for redemption, there is a code you will need to manually type in.

First, sign into the Nintendo account you want to redeem your code on. You don't want your code to post to the wrong profile if you use multiple different ones. Then, press your Home button to return to the main menu on your Switch.

Scroll over to the Nintendo eShop option. On the left side of the screen, scroll down on the red menu to 'Enter code'. On the next screen, you'll be met with a code redemption screen. Here, enter the 16-digit code into the space you've been provided with, then choose 'OK'. If your redemption was successful, your game or app will begin downloading. You can start using it once the download is complete!

Alternatively, you can use your computer or mobile device on the Nintendo website to enter your code. Sign in with your Nintendo Account. Make sure this is the same account you've linked or use with your Nintendo Switch account. You'll have to log in with your email address and password. Once logged in at that URL, simply type in your 16-digit download code, then choose 'Next.'

You may be asked to confirm your Nintendo Account username and password. Type in both again, and then choose 'Redeem'. Once you've done so, you'll finish the process. You'll receive a confirmation email at the email address you use for your Nintendo Account. Your game or app will begin downloading automatically the next time you turn your Switch on.

And that's all there is to it. If you ever receive a code as a gift or purchase a digital copy from a retailer, follow this method and you'll be able to access your game in no time. If you're struggling with how to redeem a code on PS5, we've got a guide for that too.

