You can get these three gaming headsets under $50 each before Amazon Prime Day even starts

We've spotted three excellent gaming headset deals that we recommend checking out ahead of this week's Amazon Prime Day sales rush. Why? They're all under firmly $50 thanks to some very generous discounting, and come from highly-respected brands like HyperX, Logitech, and Turtle Beach.
Let's kick things off with the brilliant Logitech G435. This PlayStation and Nintendo Switch-compatible gaming headset is a favorite of ours, and it's just $49.88 (was $79.99) at Amazon right now. Meanwhile, the Xbox-compatible HyperX CloudX gaming headset is down to $49.99 (was $69.99). Lastly, the Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 wired headset is down to $49.95 (was $59.95), and this is a multiplatform pair of cans that's usable on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC.
These are all excellent deals to check out ahead of Amazon Prime Day. While none are absolute record-low prices, they come close, and offer serious value at their current rates.
Today's best gaming headset deals
Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Headset: was $79.99 now $49.88 at Amazon
We're huge fans of this workhorse Logitech headset, and seeing the mid-range darling available at an even more budget-friendly price makes it an easy recommendation from us. Expect supreme comfort, solid battery life and great sound for its price, with compatibility for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.
UK price: Amazon - £49.99
HyperX CloudX gaming headset: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
HyperX is an awesome budget-to-mid-range brand that more often than not provides high-quality headsets that punch above their weight. That's no exception with the CloudX, which offers a fantastic comfort factor, as well as great audio and a crystal clear microphone.
UK price: Amazon - £34.99
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset: was $59.95 now $49.95 at Amazon
Another excellent budget gaming headset from Turtle Beach here, offering huge levels of comfort and a quality microphone. What's more, it's compatible with every major console, PC and mobile - ideal if you're a multiplatform gamer.
UK price: Amazon - £51.53
If you're on a strict budget, but nonetheless want to purchase some gaming gear this Amazon Prime Day week, then you can't go wrong with any of the three above choices. We've picked these gaming headsets based on our own personal experience with them, and we feel each are impressively long-lasting and of excellent quality at their relatively lower price tags.
For a broader look at savings this week, though, be sure to browse our main Amazon Prime Day gaming deals page for sales on all kinds of gaming hardware.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.