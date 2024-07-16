This Xbox Elite Series 2 Prime Day deal sees the pro controller get a serious discount

Just because an Xbox controller is pro, doesn’t mean it has to be overly pricey. Case in point: you can currently buy Xbox Elite Series 2 at Amazon for $149.19 (was $179.99), which is a hefty $30 discount.

As Amazon Prime Day deals go, this is a pretty generous one. While it’s not the lowest price the high-end controller has ever been, it’s a great discount for a controller with such great features, making it an enticing option now it’s on sale. And you won’t get it cheaper anywhere else: while Walmart has matched this offer, Best Buy still has it at full price, meaning this is the best value you’re likely to find currently.

Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 deal

Xbox Elite Series 2: was $179.99 now $149.19 at Amazon This Prime Day deal gives you a bumper discount of 17% off this official Xbox pro-controller – which is great when you consider the features on offer. Not only can you remap all of the buttons but you can save up to three custom profiles to make switching setups a breeze. You can swap out all of the thumbstick toppers, triggers and D-pad and it has an epic 40 hour battery life, meaning you can enjoy wire-free gaming for much longer. Price check: Walmart - $149.19 | Best Buy - $179.99 UK price: Amazon - £143.99 (was £159.99)

In our Xbox Elite Series 2 review, we raved about this controller, calling it flat out ‘the best Xbox controller on the market’. You can easily see why: its adjustable-tension thumbsticks allow you to customize its feel to sort your play-style, while its shorter hair-trigger locks make it easier to squeeze off shots in shooters much faster. And this flexibility goes much further, with those fully remappable buttons and custom profiles making it easy to switch things up from player to player.

On top of this, its build quality is fantastic. As well as the rubberized grip, which makes it easier to hold in hand, it’s much more sturdy and robust feeling, while all the replaceable parts means it should last a lot longer than more budget pads. During our review, our only real reservation was that price tag – which this deal has handily made much more affordable.

There are plenty more fantastic Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals out there though, so make sure you check out our guide for bargains on everything from Xbox consoles to headsets and accessories. And if you’re curious about deals for Playstation and Nintendo too, our Amazon Prime Day gaming deals hub is the best place to find all of the latest discounts.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK