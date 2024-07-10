The Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card has returned to its lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you're interested in shopping for an essential Xbox Series X or S accessory and beating the Prime Day rush while you're at it, then this deal may be of significant interest to you. That's because the awesome 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card is back to its record-low price in the UK ahead of the annual sales event.

Right now, you can grab the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card for just £129.99 (was £179.99) at Amazon. That's a significant 50 quid saving and matches the 1TB card's lowest rate on record. We expect to see this phenomenal deal among the very best Amazon Prime Day deals, but shopping now could be advantageous if you want to beat the sales rush next week. Amazon has listed the saving as "53% off" though this is a little misleading, as the card's usual retail price certainly isn't £274.99.

As mentioned, the current £129.99 rate matches the lowest-ever Amazon price we've seen for the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card. We love highlighting discounts like this because its retail price is typically out of the average consumer's reach; especially so if you've freshly purchased an Xbox console and aren't too keen on shoring up nearly £200 for additional kit.

Today's best Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB): was £179.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

An extra 1TB of storage space can be invaluable on current-gen Xbox consoles, especially if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber finding their onboard storage rapidly eaten up by massive games. This Seagate card is typically tough to recommend at its eye-watering retail price but deals like this make one of the best Xbox accessories vastly more accessible. US price: Amazon - $149.99

The Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card ranks in our list of the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories and, of course, the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs. This configuration adds a flat 1TB of usable storage space with comparable read and write speeds to that of the console's internal storage. A 2TB configuration is also available, though this one is significantly pricier, and doesn't go on sale quite as often.

In our original four-and-a-half star Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card review, we praised its plug-and-play setup and comparably quick loading and data transfer speeds to that of the console's own storage, naming it a "must-buy item for Xbox Series X and S owners looking to make the most of their Xbox Game Pass subscriptions."

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK