The Nitro Deck+ is my go-to Nintendo Switch accessory and it's just got its first major discount this Prime Day

October's Amazon Prime Day is seeing massive savings on my favorite Nintendo Switch accessories: the Nitro Deck and Nitro Deck+. The latter of which has just received its first major discount in both the US and UK since launch - and it's a good one.

Right now, the Nitro Deck+ is down to just $54.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon US. In the UK, you can grab it for £64.99 (was £79.99). Or, if you'd prefer the original Nitro Deck model, it's currently going for $39.99 (was $59.99) for the standard edition across all colorways. This one isn't discounted in the UK, but buyers in that region can instead opt for the limited edition Crystal Collection at just £58.99 (was £89.99). These feature lovely translucent designs and come with a carry case and some swappable thumbstick caps.

The second day of Amazon Prime Day deals has certainly ramped up when it comes to discounts on Nintendo Switch accessories. These are impressively low prices for both the Nitro Deck+ and the original Nitro Deck - both of which we consider essential kit for portable Switch players.

Today's best Nitro Deck deals in the US

Nitro Deck+ (Clear Black): was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

The enhanced Nitro Deck+ adopts a button and stick layout similar to that of the Steam Deck and includes swappable Hall effect sticks for maximum customizability. This is also the first notable discount the accessory has seen since its July launch. Clear White: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Today's best Nitro Deck deals in the UK

The Nitro Deck is simply one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers for handheld players. Fixing practically all the flaws of the Joy-Con (mainly rampant stick drift and flimsy build quality), it also packs in welcome features like Hall effect sticks and a wide range of lovely colors to choose from.

I feel similarly about the Nitro Deck+, the device's enhanced lineup. This model adopts a symmetrical stick layout similar to the Steam Deck while also adding HDMI support for TV play and taking the number of remappable buttons up from four to six. I'd recommend either model in a heartbeat, especially if you're a primarily handheld Switch player after something more reliable than those Joy-Con controllers.

