The microphone that I use daily is finally on sale at a new lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day

The microphone that I rely on every day has received a huge discount for Amazon Prime Day. Whether you're a gamer who wants the ability to communicate more clearly or a streamer eager to upgrade your setup, these are some seriously meaty savings that you won't want to miss.

The superb SteelSeries Alias microphone has plummeted to just $119.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon in the US. That's a massive $60 discount that absolutely smashes the previous lowest-ever price of $134.99. I would fully recommend this mic even at full price, so can really attest to the superb value here.

The pricier SteelSeries Alias Pro has also had its price cut to just $237.49 (was $329.99) at Amazon in the US. This model comes with its own DAC stream mixer and, as the name would suggest, is geared towards professional content creators. At a whopping $92.50 off, this is a new lowest-ever price to boot.

These deals aren't just limited to the US either. The SteelSeries Alias is on sale for just £148.75 (was £175) at Amazon in the UK, which is also a new lowest-ever price. You see a similarly strong saving the SteelSeries Alias Pro, which has dropped to a new lowest-ever price of just £259.99 (was £319.99) at Amazon in the UK.

These are both absolutely stellar Amazon Prime Day deals and real highlights of the sales event so far. You can learn even more about these offers below.

Today's best SteelSeries microphone deals

SteelSeries Alias: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

This is a new lowest-ever price for the SteelSeries Alias, a superb plug and play microphone. It delivers excellent audio quality and offers convenient onboard controls that let you adjust your settings quickly, plus a useful LED display for level monitoring. UK price: Amazon - £148.76

SteelSeries Alias Pro: was $329.99 now $237.49 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Alias Pro is the model to pick if you're a professional content creator, offering a professional level XLR connection and a colorful stream mixer module with mappable controls. It also boasts support for two separate PCs at the same time. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it's currently on sale at a new lowest-ever price. UK price: Amazon - £259.99

The SteelSeries Alias is one of the best microphones for streaming and for gamers right now. In my SteelSeries Alias review, I awarded the microphone four stars and praised its stylish design, useful controls, and superb sound quality right out of the box. It's a strong premium option if you want a mic that looks great and doesn't compromise on performance. In my SteelSeries Alias Pro review, I gave the more expensive model three stars. I appreciated its incredible sound quality and the addition of a separate stream mixer module, which would definitely come in handy if you intend to use it for content creation.

If you're looking for even more deals on gaming accessories over Amazon Prime Day, be sure to visit our dedicated guide to the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals that you can buy right now. You can browse even more highlights from the sales event below.

