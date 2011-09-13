Samsung Galaxy Fit review

The affordable smartphone brings nothing new to the Android party

Samsung is churning out affordable Android smartphones at the moment. Recently we've seen the Samsung Galaxy Gio, Samsung Galaxy Mini and Samsung Galaxy Ace, and now along comes the Samsung Galaxy Fit.

There's not a lot to distinguish these mobile phones to be honest – the name often being the key differentiator. With the Samsung Galaxy Fit you might think Samsung has added some fitness-related goodness to the phone.

But no. There's not a pre-installed tracking app to take advantage of the GPS, not a calorie counter or weight tracker, nothing.

So is this a 'fit' handset in the looks department, then?

Well, er, no. It's a smallish smartphone, measuring 110.2mm x 61.2mm x 12.6mm and weighing 108.2g.

It has a rather nice ribbed backplate (although a little on the flimsy side), and also a microUSB port sitting at the top edge is protected by a sliding cover.

But apart from that, things are fairly bland. The all-round black chassis has some shiny metal-looking elements in the shape of a surround to the giant Home button beneath the screen and edging to the front fascia, but it's nothing to shout about.

There's a microSD card slot that is protected by a hinged cover on the left edge, and a volume rocker here too. The right edge houses the main on-off switch.

There's no shortcut button for the camera, but you can easily pop its application icon on the home screen if you want quick access.

On the front beneath the screen, the massive Home button looks like a D-pad but isn't. To its left is a Menu button, to its right a Back button. These are touch-sensitive, but rather annoyingly they aren't backlit, remaining a fairly dull grey at all times.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit does feel quite comfortable in the hand, though, so while there are no standout physical features, there's nothing disastrous either.

Specifications-wise, we're talking average. This is a smartphone handset that'll set you back around £100 on PAYG or £150 if you buy it SIM-free, and from that bit of information you'll glean the level of specs you can expect.

There's HSDPA, GPS and Wi-Fi, of course, and a 5MP camera. The screen measures a reasonable 3.3 inches but delivers only 240 x 320 pixels, and Samsung has opted for Android 2.2 instead of the current top spec 2.3.

So can it do enough to beat competitors such as Samsung's own cheap-as-chips Galaxy Europa i5500 or our favourite budget Android smartphone, the Orange San Francisco?